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COURT DEADLOCK Jury Discharged After Deadlock In Brothers’ Assault Case At Manchester Airport

Jury Discharged After Deadlock In Brothers’ Assault Case At Manchester Airport

A retrial jury at Liverpool Crown Court has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts in the case of two Rochdale brothers, Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21, and Muhammad Amaad, 26, accused of assaulting police officers at Manchester Airport in July 2024. The officers involved include PC Zachary Marsden, whose controversial kick on Amaaz sparked widespread public outrage and protests.

Controversial Airport Incident

The violence broke out after the brothers were confronted by police following reports that Amaaz had headbutted a holidaymaker in Terminal 2’s arrivals area. PC Marsden, armed and responding quickly, acted to arrest Amaaz near the airport’s car park, leading to a chaotic confrontation captured on bodycam and CCTV footage.

Violence Against Officers

During the struggle, Amaaz was filmed hitting PCs Lydia Ward, who suffered a broken nose, and Ellie Cook, as well as PC Marsden himself. Amaad was seen punching PC Marsden multiple times before officers used Tasers to subdue the brothers. PC Marsden also kicked Amaaz, an act that triggered fierce debate over police use of force.

Legal Battle And Jury Deadlock

Mohammed Amaaz was convicted last year of causing actual bodily harm to PC Ward and assaulting PC Cook. However, jurors could not agree on whether both brothers assaulted PC Marsden. At the retrial, the new jury similarly failed to reach conclusions, leading to their discharge without verdicts.

Defence And Prosecution Arguments

Defence lawyers painted PC Marsden as a ‘bad apple’ and criticised his aggressive behaviour during the arrest, claiming the brothers acted in self-defence, fearing for their lives. The prosecution insisted the officers were justified in their actions, citing the brothers’ violent and out-of-control conduct during the incident.

Ongoing Investigations

PC Marsden remains under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and could still face criminal charges. Another Greater Manchester Police officer involved in the event is also under investigation over the leaking of CCTV footage to the media. The incident continues to fuel debate about policing, use of force, and accountability.

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