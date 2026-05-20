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COURT JUSTICE Three Men Jailed For Sexual Offences Committed More Than 20 Years Ago

Three Men Jailed For Sexual Offences Committed More Than 20 Years Ago

Three men have been jailed for sexual offences committed over 20 years ago in Kirklees following the bravery of two women who came forward. On Wednesday 20 May 2026, Javaid Hussain, Sarfraz Hussain Riaz, and Mohammed Farook were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for multiple historic crimes, including rape, dating from 2002 to 2005.

Long-delayed Justice

Javaid Hussain, 51, from huddersfield/">Huddersfield, received a 13-year sentence after being found guilty of two counts of rape against a 16-year-old girl during 2004-2005. Sarfraz Riaz, 42, from Dewsbury, admitted raping the same teenager in 2005 and was sentenced to six years, to run after his existing 15-year sentence from a separate case. Mohammed Farook, 55, also from Huddersfield, was sentenced to six years for two counts of sexual assault against a girl under 16, with offences committed between 2002 and 2004.

Victims Speak Out

“On a daily basis, I am overwhelmed on a cycle of intense emotions: anger, shame and a deep sense of degradation. I often feel a profound sense of worthlessness and humiliation that makes it difficult to face the world,” said the victim of Hussain and Riaz, describing lifelong PTSD caused by the abuse. “Accountability in court is necessary, but for me, the loss of my ‘true self’ is a life sentence that I must continue to navigate every day for the sake of my family. I have lived my whole life with self-blame for what you have done to me. You took the innocent part of my childhood.”

Farook’s victim said: “Emotionally this has affected me throughout my life, I struggle to sleep and have recurring nightmares. I have relived incidents in my sleep and woken up thinking it was real and was happening at the time. This still happens to this day and has become more frequent and vivid since the court trial.” “My father has struggled with his own emotions after I finally spoke about what happened. It broke me to see my own father cry and see his own self-guilt saying that he failed to protect his ‘little girl’.”

Police Praise Courage

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Stevens from Kirklees Police praised the victims’ bravery in coming forward. He said, “Much progress has been made in recent years in bringing criminals like Farook, Hussain and Riaz to justice for their predatory offending against young girls in Kirklees.” He added that the trauma experienced by victims often lasts a lifetime and emphasised that “time is no barrier to justice.” He urged any sexual offence victims, regardless of when their offences happened, to come forward.

Support Available

Specialist officers are prepared to listen, investigate, and work to secure justice for victims. More information and support can be found at the West Yorkshire Police’s ‘When You Are Ready’ campaign.

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