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FIND ANDREW Police Appeal for Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station

Police Appeal for Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station

Police are urgently appealing for information on Andrew Jameson, a 62-year-old man from Wandsworth, London, who went missing at Petersfield Railway Station on 11 May around 4.20pm. The Hampshire police are concerned for his welfare and have released a CCTV image to aid the search.

Latest Sighting Details

Andrew was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with light brown hair and light stubble.

Wider Location Links

Police have noted Andrew also has connections to Burley and Brockenhurst in the New Forest, as well as East Meon and the South Downs, expanding the area where he might be found.

Police Urge Public Help

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately. Witnesses or anyone who has seen Andrew should call 999 and quote incident number 44260234967.

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