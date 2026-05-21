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FEELING ABIT HORSE Pony Trapped in Tractor Tyre Sparks Rescue in Stoke-on-Trent Field

Pony Trapped in Tractor Tyre Sparks Rescue in Stoke-on-Trent Field

A pony caused a bizarre rescue operation in a Stoke-on-Trent field after getting stuck inside a large tractor tyre. Local residents alerted the RSPCA, who quickly responded to free the distressed animal. The unusual incident highlights the dangers tractor tyres can pose to animals left in farm fields.

Pony Wedged Inside Tyre

An RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer arrived to find the male pony trapped in the heavy tyre lying on its side. His fur was matted and dirty, and although breathing, the pony was clearly distressed and unable to free himself.

Community Joins Effort

Local residents helped lift the tractor tyre while the officer carefully worked to free the pony in stages. The rescue involved easing out the front feet first, then the shoulder, followed by the neck and front end to avoid injury.

Safe And Sound Recovery

After the tyre was removed, the pony stood wobbly momentarily before walking free. He soon returned to grazing calmly in the field. The tyre was then moved to prevent further risk to animals in the area.

Rspca Thanks Helpers

“This could have ended very differently. I’m really grateful to the local residents who stopped to help,” said Animal Rescue Officer Nicola Riley.

The quick thinking of residents and the RSPCA’s careful actions ensured the pony avoided injury in this unusual rescue.

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