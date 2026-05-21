Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CHARITY CRISIS Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

  Greenwich Wildlife Network (GWN), a vital charity that rescues and rehabilitates over 2,000 injured, orphaned, and sick wild animals annually in South East London, is facing a critical crisis. After their landlords declined to renew their current lease, the charity urgently needs to relocate to new premises or risk closure. With admissions peaking and volunteers stretched thin, GWN must raise at least £20,000 to cover increased rent and urgent renovation costs for the new facility.

Wildlife Rescue Lifeline

For years, Greenwich Wildlife Network has acted as one of the few local wildlife rescue services, supporting a wide range of animals, including fox cubs, pigeons, gulls, hedgehogs, squirrels, waterbirds, and parrots. Their absence would leave thousands of vulnerable animals with nowhere to turn in South East London.

Lease Non-renewal Threat

The charity’s landlords have decided not to extend the lease on their existing property, forcing GWN to find alternative accommodation quickly. Despite weeks of searching, the only available premises come with a substantial increase in costs, adding around £11,000 annually for rent and utilities.  

Urgent Fundraising Appeal

GWN is appealing for urgent public donations to help cover the costs of moving animals, equipment, and rebuilding essential rehabilitation facilities from scratch. Every donation, no matter how small, is critical to keeping the charity operational during this challenging period.

Community Call To Action

  The charity has called on people who care about wildlife protection and compassion to contribute to and share its fundraising campaign. Without community support, the charity would have to reduce the number of animals drastically it can care for or close completely. Donate here

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Swindon Paedophile Used AI for Sexual Images of Five Children

AI TECH ABUSE Swindon Paedophile Used AI for Sexual Images of Five Children

UK News
Isa Jakupi jailed for drug supply and driving offences in Aylesbury

POLICE DRUGS STOP Isa Jakupi jailed for drug supply and driving offences in Aylesbury

UK News
Tennessee Man Awarded £670k After 37 Days Wrongly Jailed Over Meme

JUSTICE PAID Tennessee Man Awarded £670k After 37 Days Wrongly Jailed Over Meme

UK News
Drug Driver Jailed for Killing Grandmother in Plymouth Head-On Crash

GRANDMOTHER KILLED Drug Driver Jailed for Killing Grandmother in Plymouth Head-On Crash

UK News
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead at Dovecot Home

SUSPECT ARRESTED Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead at Dovecot Home

UK News
Man jailed after cocaine and cannabis found in Atherstone car stop

POLICE BUST Man jailed after cocaine and cannabis found in Atherstone car stop

UK News

GANG SENTANCED Willesden Gang Members Jailed For Life Over Michelle Sadio Murder

UK News
Jury Discharged After Deadlock In Brothers’ Assault Case At Manchester Airport

COURT DEADLOCK Jury Discharged After Deadlock In Brothers’ Assault Case At Manchester Airport

UK News
Wes Streeting Urges Labour Course Change to Stop Reform Electoral Threat

CHANGE OF COURSE Wes Streeting Urges Labour Course Change to Stop Reform Electoral Threat

UK News
Person Reportedly Involved In Van Fire As Winchester School Placed Into Lockdown

EXPLOSIONS REPORTED Person Reportedly Involved In Van Fire As Winchester School Placed Into Lockdown

Breaking News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

UK News
Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

UK News
Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

BEDWORTH KNIFE ATTACK Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

UK News
Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

UK News
North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

SET FOR TRIAL North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

UK News
North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Woman Dies After Pedestrian Lorry Collision Finsbury Park

FATAL COLLISION Woman Dies After Pedestrian Lorry Collision Finsbury Park

Breaking News, UK News
Woman Dies After Pedestrian Lorry Collision Finsbury Park

Woman Dies After Pedestrian Lorry Collision Finsbury Park

Breaking News, UK News
Murder Probe Launched After Battersea Bridge Bus Driver Dies

LONDON BUS DRIVER MURDERED Murder Probe Launched After Battersea Bridge Bus Driver Dies

Breaking News, UK News
Murder Probe Launched After Battersea Bridge Bus Driver Dies

Murder Probe Launched After Battersea Bridge Bus Driver Dies

Breaking News, UK News
Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

WEAPONS PLOT Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

UK News
Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Dappy Accused of Deadbeat Dad Claims and Reported to HMRC for Tax Fraud

FAMILY FEUD Dappy Accused of Deadbeat Dad Claims and Reported to HMRC for Tax Fraud

UK News
Dappy Accused of Deadbeat Dad Claims and Reported to HMRC for Tax Fraud

Dappy Accused of Deadbeat Dad Claims and Reported to HMRC for Tax Fraud

UK News
38 Medieval Skeletons Discovered at Former Cardigan Hospital Site

ANCIDENT DISCOVERY 38 Medieval Skeletons Discovered at Former Cardigan Hospital Site

UK News
38 Medieval Skeletons Discovered at Former Cardigan Hospital Site

38 Medieval Skeletons Discovered at Former Cardigan Hospital Site

UK News
RNLI Quad Bike Stolen from Praa Sands Car Park Police Appea

THEFT PROBE RNLI Quad Bike Stolen from Praa Sands Car Park Police Appea

UK News
RNLI Quad Bike Stolen from Praa Sands Car Park Police Appea

RNLI Quad Bike Stolen from Praa Sands Car Park Police Appea

UK News
Watch Live