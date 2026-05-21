Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

Greenwich Wildlife Network (GWN), a vital charity that rescues and rehabilitates over 2,000 injured, orphaned, and sick wild animals annually in South East London, is facing a critical crisis. After their landlords declined to renew their current lease, the charity urgently needs to relocate to new premises or risk closure. With admissions peaking and volunteers stretched thin, GWN must raise at least £20,000 to cover increased rent and urgent renovation costs for the new facility.

Wildlife Rescue Lifeline

For years, Greenwich Wildlife Network has acted as one of the few local wildlife rescue services, supporting a wide range of animals, including fox cubs, pigeons, gulls, hedgehogs, squirrels, waterbirds, and parrots. Their absence would leave thousands of vulnerable animals with nowhere to turn in South East London.

Lease Non-renewal Threat

The charity’s landlords have decided not to extend the lease on their existing property, forcing GWN to find alternative accommodation quickly. Despite weeks of searching, the only available premises come with a substantial increase in costs, adding around £11,000 annually for rent and utilities.

Urgent Fundraising Appeal

GWN is appealing for urgent public donations to help cover the costs of moving animals, equipment, and rebuilding essential rehabilitation facilities from scratch. Every donation, no matter how small, is critical to keeping the charity operational during this challenging period.

Community Call To Action

The charity has called on people who care about wildlife protection and compassion to contribute to and share its fundraising campaign. Without community support, the charity would have to reduce the number of animals drastically it can care for or close completely. Donate here