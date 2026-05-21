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FAMILY FEUD Dappy Accused of Deadbeat Dad Claims and Reported to HMRC for Tax Fraud

Dappy Accused of Deadbeat Dad Claims and Reported to HMRC for Tax Fraud

Dappy, the N Dubz star, faces serious allegations from his baby’s mother, Imani Campbell, who has publicly claimed he is a deadbeat dad and provides only £15 a week in child support. The accusations include failing to be present in his daughter’s life and alleged tax fraud for reportedly declaring an annual income of just £7,500 despite his busy music career.

Child Support Dispute

Imani Campbell took to social media to highlight the financial struggles caused by Dappy’s limited child support payments. The £15 weekly contribution has sparked outrage online, raising questions about his commitment as a father.

Tax Fraud Claims

Campbell has also accused Dappy of underreporting his income to HMRC, alleging he declared a modest £7,500 yearly income. Considering his sell-out arena performances, she suggests this figure is implausible, prompting her to report him to the tax authorities.

Public Family Fallout

The ongoing dispute has played out on social media, drawing public attention and concern for their child caught in the crossfire. Legal experts advise resolving such issues through the family court rather than online confrontations.

Music Career Vs Parenting

Despite Dappy’s high-profile entertainment career, these accusations raise questions about balancing fame and parental responsibilities. Fans and critics alike watch closely as the situation unfolds.

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