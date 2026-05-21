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VAN BLAZE Man Dies After Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road Winchester

Man Dies After Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road Winchester

A man in his 40s has died following a van fire on Winnall Manor Road in Winchester on Wednesday afternoon. Hampshire Police and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service responded after residents reported a loud bang and saw the van ablaze. The incident led to road closures and a lockdown at Winnall Primary School nearby.

Tragic Fatality Confirmed

Police confirmed the man who was inside the vehicle when the fire broke out died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, and the coroner has been notified. Hampshire Police stated there are no suspicious circumstances related to the fire or his death, but enquiries remain ongoing.

Emergency Services Respond

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service attended promptly at 3pm to assist the police with the vehicle fire. The crew worked on the site and left once the fire was extinguished. Meanwhile, police maintained a cordon to carry out further investigations into the cause of the blaze.

School Lockdown And Local Impact

Winnall Primary School was placed in lockdown as a precaution while emergency teams handled the incident. Residents described hearing a loud bang and witnessing the van engulfed in flames outside their homes, adding to the community’s shock.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers thanked the public for their patience and urged anyone who saw the incident or has footage to contact Hampshire Police. The force requested that people refrain from posting images or videos online and to report any information by calling 101, quoting incident 1330 of May 20, or via their online reporting service.

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