Aston Villa Victory Parade Hits Birmingham City Centre Today

Aston Villa Football Club will celebrate their UEFA Europa League final win with an open-top bus victory parade through Birmingham city centre today, Thursday 21 May. The event is organised to honour the club’s Istanbul triumph, drawing fans and residents alike.

Route And Timing

The parade kicks off at around 4.30pm from Branston Street in the Jewellery Quarter. Covering approximately 4.5 kilometres, the route passes through key city landmarks including Sand Pits, Broad Street, and Centenary Square. The procession is expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes.

Transport Disruptions

Birmingham City Council has warned that the parade will cause major road closures and disrupt bus and West Midlands Metro services. The Jewellery Quarter and wider city centre will experience significant transport delays before, during, and after the event.

Travel Advice

Residents and visitors are urged to check up-to-date service information with Transport for West Midlands and relevant public transport providers ahead of their journeys to avoid disruption.