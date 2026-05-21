  Kirklees Grooming Gang Jailed Over Abuse of Young Girls

Twenty men and one woman have been jailed for a total of 277 years following a major police investigation into the sexual abuse of young girls in Kirklees, West Yorkshire. The offences, spanning from 1995 to 2003, mainly took place in Dewsbury and Batley, targeting three victims, including one girl aged just 12 when the abuse began.

Lengthy Court Proceedings

The trials began in July 2023 at Leeds Crown Court and were split into six separate hearings. Reporting restrictions prevented details from emerging until all cases concluded in September 2024, with some sentencing carried into 2025.

Harsh Sentences Delivered

Sajid Majid, 53, from Mirfield, received 28 years for multiple rapes and indecent assaults.

Aurrangzeb Azam, 56, Dewsbury, was jailed for 20 years for 10 rapes.

Ansar Mahmood Qayum, 49, Dewsbury, sentenced to 10 years, adding to an existing 20-year term for a total of 30 years.

Others received sentences ranging from 3 to 25 years for various offences, including rape, indecent assault and drug supply.

Police Praise Victims Courage

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Stevens described the case as a “major investigation into truly appalling sexual abuse of vulnerable girls.” He praised the victims’ bravery in giving evidence through lengthy trials, acknowledging their determination to see justice served.

Drug Abuse And Exploitation

DCI Stevens revealed that some victims were given Class A drugs and subjected to repeated assaults, treated like commodities by their abusers. The harsh sentences reflect the severity of the crimes and the lasting harm caused.

Community Impact

The lengthy prison terms handed down underline the depravity of the offenders and serve as a warning to those who exploit vulnerable people. Kirklees District Police expressed commitment to protecting victims and pursuing justice in similar cases.