Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price has admitted she is “giving up the search” for her missing husband Lee Andrews, the conman businessman, last heard from in Dubai a week ago. The 47-year-old former glamour model revealed she will no longer discuss his disappearance after initially fearing he had been kidnapped, and said she is now leaving the case to the police, including British authorities and Interpol.

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Appearing on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she said there was “nothing more I can say” and that the police are now handling the investigation. She added that she is focusing on moving forward with her life despite the distress caused by Lee’s disappearance.

Confusing Messages

Before vanishing, Lee sent frantic texts claiming he was arrested and taken to a “black site” detention facility in the UAE. He pleaded with Katie to contact the embassy for help. However, authorities confirmed no arrest has been made, and new reports suggest Lee is hiding out in a dilapidated villa in Dubai.

Background On Lee Andrews

Lee Andrews married Katie Price in January 2026, marking her fourth marriage.

He has been unmasked as a fantasist fabricating billionaire status and fake celebrity connections.

Claims include working with Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian, possessing a PhD from cambridge/" title="Cambridge" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Cambridge, and holding various business titles, all of which have been disproven.

Katie previously feared he had been kidnapped, prompting a missing person report with the British embassy and Dubai authorities.

Katies Stand

Katie insists she will not let the situation “ruin her life” and is determined to focus on upcoming projects and maintain her sanity by stepping back. She referenced the continued controversy surrounding Lee’s whereabouts and acknowledged the confusing public speculation.

Official Response

Authorities, including Dubai CID, have found no evidence of Lee Andrews being detained. Katie confirmed she has had no recent contact with Lee or his family. The extensive police appeal continues while the reality show star comes to terms with the uncertainty.