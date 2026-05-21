Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GAME OVER Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

  Katie Price has admitted she is “giving up the search” for her missing husband Lee Andrews, the conman businessman, last heard from in Dubai a week ago. The 47-year-old former glamour model revealed she will no longer discuss his disappearance after initially fearing he had been kidnapped, and said she is now leaving the case to the police, including British authorities and Interpol.

Search Paused

Appearing on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she said there was “nothing more I can say” and that the police are now handling the investigation. She added that she is focusing on moving forward with her life despite the distress caused by Lee’s disappearance.

Confusing Messages

Before vanishing, Lee sent frantic texts claiming he was arrested and taken to a “black site” detention facility in the UAE. He pleaded with Katie to contact the embassy for help. However, authorities confirmed no arrest has been made, and new reports suggest Lee is hiding out in a dilapidated villa in Dubai.

Background On Lee Andrews

  • Lee Andrews married Katie Price in January 2026, marking her fourth marriage.
  • He has been unmasked as a fantasist fabricating billionaire status and fake celebrity connections.
  • Claims include working with Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian, possessing a PhD from cambridge/" title="Cambridge" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Cambridge, and holding various business titles, all of which have been disproven.
  • Katie previously feared he had been kidnapped, prompting a missing person report with the British embassy and Dubai authorities.

Katies Stand

Katie insists she will not let the situation “ruin her life” and is determined to focus on upcoming projects and maintain her sanity by stepping back. She referenced the continued controversy surrounding Lee’s whereabouts and acknowledged the confusing public speculation.

Official Response

Authorities, including Dubai CID, have found no evidence of Lee Andrews being detained. Katie confirmed she has had no recent contact with Lee or his family. The extensive police appeal continues while the reality show star comes to terms with the uncertainty.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

FATAL VAN BLAZE Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

UK News
Burton-on-Trent Man Jailed for Knife Assault Causing Facial Injuries

KNIFE ATTACK Burton-on-Trent Man Jailed for Knife Assault Causing Facial Injuries

UK News
15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped At Knifepoint In Bowdon Cheshire Arrest Made

KIDNAP ARREST 15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped At Knifepoint In Bowdon Cheshire Arrest Made

UK News
Police Appeal for Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station

FIND ANDREW Police Appeal for Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station

UK News
Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

Five Men Jailed for Walworth Murder After Fatal Stabbing of Giovanny Rendon Bedoya

UK News
Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

BEDWORTH KNIFE ATTACK Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

UK News
North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

SET FOR TRIAL North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

UK News
Emergency Teams Negotiate With Woman at Plymouth Hoe Amid Welfare Concern

POLICE STAND OFF Emergency Teams Negotiate With Woman at Plymouth Hoe Amid Welfare Concern

Breaking News, UK News
Andrew Malkinson Slams Legal Fee Deductions from Miscarriage Compensation

JUSTICE FIGHT

UK News
Three Men Jailed For Sexual Offences Committed More Than 20 Years Ago

COURT JUSTICE Three Men Jailed For Sexual Offences Committed More Than 20 Years Ago

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Katie Price Updates on Missing Husband Lee Andrews’ Facebook Activity

DESPERATE SEARCH Katie Price Updates on Missing Husband Lee Andrews’ Facebook Activity

UK News
Katie Price Updates on Missing Husband Lee Andrews’ Facebook Activity

Katie Price Updates on Missing Husband Lee Andrews’ Facebook Activity

UK News
Police Investigate Vandalism at Historic Gomersal St Mary’s Churchyard

GRAVES VANDALS Police Investigate Vandalism at Historic Gomersal St Mary’s Churchyard

UK News
Police Investigate Vandalism at Historic Gomersal St Mary’s Churchyard

Police Investigate Vandalism at Historic Gomersal St Mary’s Churchyard

UK News
Missing Michael Drake Last Seen in Southampton Sholing Area

FIND MICHAEL Missing Michael Drake Last Seen in Southampton Sholing Area

UK News
Missing Michael Drake Last Seen in Southampton Sholing Area

Missing Michael Drake Last Seen in Southampton Sholing Area

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Assault Blocks New Road Dagenham as Police Seal Off Area

POLICE PROBE Assault Blocks New Road Dagenham as Police Seal Off Area

UK News
Assault Blocks New Road Dagenham as Police Seal Off Area

Assault Blocks New Road Dagenham as Police Seal Off Area

UK News
How regulation tries to keep pace with fast-moving digital behaviour

How regulation tries to keep pace with fast-moving digital behaviour

UK News
How regulation tries to keep pace with fast-moving digital behaviour

How regulation tries to keep pace with fast-moving digital behaviour

UK News
Tommy Robinson’s Fundraising Company Dissolved After UK Rally

FUNDRASING FALLOUT Tommy Robinson’s Fundraising Company Dissolved After UK Rally

UK News
Tommy Robinson’s Fundraising Company Dissolved After UK Rally

Tommy Robinson’s Fundraising Company Dissolved After UK Rally

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Search for Missing Man Parth Shahi Last Seen in Exeter

SEARCH UNDERWAY Police Search for Missing Man Parth Shahi Last Seen in Exeter

UK News
Police Search for Missing Man Parth Shahi Last Seen in Exeter

Police Search for Missing Man Parth Shahi Last Seen in Exeter

UK News
Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

CHARITY CRISIS Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

UK News
Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

UK News
Man Dies After Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road Winchester

VAN BLAZE Man Dies After Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road Winchester

UK News
Man Dies After Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road Winchester

Man Dies After Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road Winchester

UK News
Watch Live