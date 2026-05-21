Kent Police officers arrested Georgi Spasov, a 39-year-old convicted drug dealer from Maidstone, after discovering 30 vials of cocaine in his car in Tonbridge on 2 October 2025. Acting on suspicions around a vehicle parked near Cannon Lane, police found cocaine concealed inside the vehicle, leading to Spasov’s conviction and a 3-year 6-month prison sentence.

Suspicious Vehicle Spotting

At around 5.30pm, patrols noticed a blue Ford Fiesta parked suspiciously near Cannon Lane, Tonbridge. Checks revealed the car was insured to an address over 100 miles away and had been active on West Kent roads for 10 days.

Hidden Cocaine Found

Officers approached the vehicle and found Spasov in the driver’s seat, unable to explain his presence. A vehicle search uncovered a hidden stash behind the centre console panel containing multiple small bottles filled with cocaine, packed inside a sandwich bag.

Cash Link To Crime

Spasov was arrested for possession with intent to supply cocaine. A search of his person revealed £520 in cash, resulting in an additional charge for possession of criminal property.

Court Sentence Delivered

Spasov pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court on 18 May 2026 and was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months imprisonment, removing a significant drug supplier from Kent’s streets.

Police Commendation