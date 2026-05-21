Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

Police Constable Saqib Kazmi, serving with the Metropolitan Police’s East Area Command Unit, has been dismissed following a misconduct panel held from 18 to 21 May 2024. The panel found that Kazmi made a string of racist, misogynistic and homophobic remarks in Urdu to a colleague between 2023 and 2024. These discriminatory comments led to his suspension earlier this year and ultimately to his dismissal.

Gross Misconduct Confirmed

The misconduct panel ruled that PC Kazmi breached the standards of professional behaviour, deciding his comments constituted gross misconduct. The remarks were deemed wholly unacceptable and in direct violation of Met Police conduct regulations.

Metropolitan Police Response

Chief Superintendent Dan Card, responsible for local policing, condemned Kazmi’s behaviour as “disgraceful” and falling “well short of our high standards. He emphasised the force’s commitment to eradicating such conduct, stressing that it has no place in the Met Police.

Permanent Bar From Policing

PC Kazmi will now be placed on the barred list maintained by the College of Policing, preventing him from future employment with any police force or related policing bodies in the UK.