Police Warn World Cup Pub Free-for-All Will Cause Disorder After Being Overruled

Senior police chiefs across England and Wales have raised alarm over the Home Office’s decision to allow pubs extended opening hours during the 2024 World Cup. The blanket licence exemption, covering matches involving England and Scotland, permits pubs to stay open late, with many kick-offs scheduled late into the evening UK time. Cheshire Chief Constable Mark Roberts, lead for football policing at the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), criticised the move, stating it was pushed through despite police objections.

Police Chiefs Oppose Blanket Extension

Mark Roberts told reporters the Home Office had ignored policing concerns, simply confirming: “Yeah, we’re going ahead with it.” He emphasised that the existing Licensing Act allows pubs to apply individually for late-night extensions and argued a blanket approach was unnecessary and likely to cause issues. “If you allow everyone to do it, the place gets saturated, and it could cause some issues,” he said.

Potential Rise In Disorder

While Roberts stopped short of forecasting widespread chaos, he highlighted increased policing challenges during major tournaments. “If England progresses, as we hope they do, and the licensing is basically a blanket exemption — common sense tells us this will give us more problems,” he warned, referencing the likely strain on resources with late-night crowds.

Impact On Policing Resources

The Chief Constable noted officers would face extended late shifts into early mornings, diverting them from regular community duties and placing extra burdens on already stretched forces. He also linked police redeployment at night to rises in domestic violence cases. “We’ll cope. We always cope,” he said, “but this would extend it, so it means that officers will work potentially late shifts into the early hours.” Roberts called for a more controlled approach to licensing extensions to balance public safety and licensed trade benefits.

Strong Demand For Viewing Venues

Demand for World Cup viewing spots is surging ahead of previous tournaments, with advance bookings for pubs and fan zones rapidly rising. London’s Big Penny Social in Walthamstow, a large beer hall with outdoor space, is already charging £12 per ticket for England’s 9pm BST opener against Croatia on 17 June, with capacity quickly filling. The Home Office has been contacted for comment on the concerns raised by police chiefs.