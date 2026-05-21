UK Man Spends £20k on Limb-Lengthening Surgery to Gain 7cm Height

A London engineer named William has spent £20,000 on limb-lengthening surgery in Turkey to boost his height by 7cm, reaching 5’9. The procedure left him bedridden for seven months as he endured intense pain and relearned to walk. William said his previous height of 5’6 caused him depression and made him feel like an underdog.

Growing Trend Among UK Men

Limb-lengthening surgery has gained popularity among UK men seeking extra height. The operation involves breaking the leg bones and gradually extending them over several months. Despite risks like infections and bone complications, the procedure is marketed as a solution to height insecurity.

Williams New Confidence

William shared how the surgery transformed his daily life, saying he now fits into clothes and shoes better, improving his self-image. “I’m happier because I fit into my clothes now,” he said. He previously resorted to high-top shoes stuffed with insoles to appear taller.

Hidden Costs And Risks

The surgery is complex, painful, and expensive, with possible complications including poor bone healing, fractures, and infections. Some severe cases may qualify for NHS funding, but the operation is generally not recommended due to its difficulty.

Chasing A Dream

William admitted he initially hid the surgery from his family and was willing to accept the risks to achieve his goal: “If I die, I’m at peace because I’ve died chasing my dream.” For him, the transformation was worth every penny.