Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

Police are urgently searching for 78-year-old Alan Drake, a convicted sex offender who failed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Drake was last seen in Essex on Wednesday, 20 May. Authorities are appealing for help locating him due to his multiple court convictions.

Last Seen In Essex

Alan Drake was reported missing after not attending his sentencing hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court. He was last seen in Essex on 20 May and is believed to have links to Merseyside, Devon, and Cornwall, complicating the search.

Victim Protection Priority

Drake has been convicted of numerous sex offences, making his whereabouts a serious public concern. Police emphasise the need for vigilance and immediate reporting to safeguard communities.

Police Appeal For Information

Drake is described as 5ft 7ins tall, slim build, with wavy grey hair and glasses. Members of the public are warned not to approach him but to call 999 immediately, quoting incident number 5872/20MAY, if they have any information.