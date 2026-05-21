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POLICE CHASE Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

Just after 1.50am on Thursday 21 May, Met Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance responded to a high-speed police chase on New Road at the junction with Ballards Road, Dagenham. The pursuit began near Redbridge Roundabout at 1.41am after officers spotted a car driving at excessive speed.

Passenger Injured During Escape

During the chase, a woman in her 30s who was a passenger in the car jumped out while the vehicle was still moving. She was rushed to hospital by paramedics with injuries described as non-life-threatening but potentially life-changing.

Driver Arrested In Custody

The car continued after the passenger jumped out, eventually stopping in Victory Road, Dagenham. The driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, and failing to stop for police. He remains in police custody.

Police Seek Witnesses

No other vehicles were involved, and no further injuries were reported. Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 502/21MAY.

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