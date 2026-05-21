Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after admitting the killing of his carer, Irene Mbugua, inside his home in Winson Green, Birmingham, last June. West Midlands Police confirmed the attack occurred at David Walsh’s Markby Road address on June 23, where Irene, aged 46, was found dead with serious head and facial injuries.

Carer Killed At Birmingham Home

Investigations revealed Irene was providing care to Walsh when the assault took place. The defendant was arrested shortly after the incident and taken to the hospital. He later faced multiple charges, including murder and assaulting police officers during his arrest.

Life Sentence Delivered

At Birmingham Crown Court, Walsh admitted manslaughter due to diminished responsibility and four counts of assault on emergency workers. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years to be served.

Police Tribute And Family Statement

“Our thoughts throughout have remained with Irene’s family and loved ones at what has been an unimaginably difficult time for them,” said Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, who led the investigation. “Irene’s life was cut short by someone she was providing care for. My team worked tirelessly to provide answers for her family.”

Irene’s family, supported by specialist officers, said: “No matter what the sentence is it will never bring Irene back. Our concerns are that there are thousands of Irenes out there who may be at risk. This is so sad; it could and should have been avoided. Our love forever is with Irene. Rest in Peace.”