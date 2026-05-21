Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after admitting the killing of his carer, Irene Mbugua, inside his home in Winson Green, Birmingham, last June. West Midlands Police confirmed the attack occurred at David Walsh’s Markby Road address on June 23, where Irene, aged 46, was found dead with serious head and facial injuries.

Carer Killed At Birmingham Home

Investigations revealed Irene was providing care to Walsh when the assault took place. The defendant was arrested shortly after the incident and taken to the hospital. He later faced multiple charges, including murder and assaulting police officers during his arrest.

Life Sentence Delivered

At Birmingham Crown Court, Walsh admitted manslaughter due to diminished responsibility and four counts of assault on emergency workers. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years to be served.

Police Tribute And Family Statement

“Our thoughts throughout have remained with Irene’s family and loved ones at what has been an unimaginably difficult time for them,” said Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, who led the investigation. “Irene’s life was cut short by someone she was providing care for. My team worked tirelessly to provide answers for her family.”

Irene’s family, supported by specialist officers, said: “No matter what the sentence is it will never bring Irene back. Our concerns are that there are thousands of Irenes out there who may be at risk. This is so sad; it could and should have been avoided. Our love forever is with Irene. Rest in Peace.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Eleven NHS Staff Dismissed Over Unauthorised Access to Nottingham Attack Victims’ Records

NHS SCANDAL Eleven NHS Staff Dismissed Over Unauthorised Access to Nottingham Attack Victims’ Records

Breaking News, UK News
Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

STREET ROBBERY Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

UK News
UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

HEAT SURGE UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

UK News
Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

FIRE STARTER Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

UK News
Police Appeal After Liversedge Attempted Burglary on Hindley Road Kirkless

URGENT APPEAL Police Appeal After Liversedge Attempted Burglary on Hindley Road Kirkless

UK News
Kirklees Grooming Gang Jailed Over Abuse of Young Girls

JUSTICE SERVED Kirklees Grooming Gang Jailed Over Abuse of Young Girls

Breaking News, UK News
Bradford Man Arrested After Woman Reports Rape at Upper Millergate Home

BRADFORD RAPE PROBE Bradford Man Arrested After Woman Reports Rape at Upper Millergate Home

UK News
Person Dies On Tracks At Crawley Station In Non-Suspicious Incident

STATION TRAGEDY Person Dies On Tracks At Crawley Station In Non-Suspicious Incident

UK News
Gosport Man Jailed Over Knife Attack and Attempted Robbery

KNIFE ATTACK Gosport Man Jailed Over Knife Attack and Attempted Robbery

UK News
Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

DEALERS CHARGED Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

SEX OFFENDER ON THE RUN Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

UK News
Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

UK News
Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

POLICE SCANDAL Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

UK News
Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

UK News
Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

CUT OFF Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

UK News
Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

BOMB PLOT Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

UK News
Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

UK News
Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

POLICE CHASE Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

UK News
Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

UK News
Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

SEX CHARGES Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

UK News
Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

MURDER SENTANCE Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

UK News
Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

UK News
Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

KNIFE RAMPAGE Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

UK News
Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

UK News
Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

FRAUD PROBE Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

UK News
Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

UK News
Watch Live