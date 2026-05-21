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KNIFE RAMPAGE Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

  Aggressive Liam Ellis, 25, sparked fear in Cambridge city centre on 20 February when police were alerted by council CCTV after he rode an electric bike aggressively and threatened members of the public with a knife. His violent spree, captured on CCTV, led to his imprisonment and highlights police efforts to crack down on bladed weapon offences in the city.

Knife Threat On King Street

Ellis was first seen at 10.24pm blocking a van on Sidney Street, punching its wing mirror. Minutes later, he fell off his bike on King Street, then approached a pub crowd, threatening a man with a knife to his neck and pointing the blade at others nearby.

Stabbing Motions Alarm Public

At about 10.30pm, Ellis made two stabbing motions towards a woman before attempting to stab the side of a vehicle. Earlier CCTV footage confirmed he was already carrying a knife during his erratic bike ride through Cambridge.

Past Offences Revealed

Police investigations linked Ellis to previous crimes including possession of a multi-tool in June last year and theft of a bike from Occupation Road. He was also found in possession of cannabis during these incidents.

Three-year Prison Sentence

At Huntingdon Crown Court on 19 May, Ellis, from Moor Drove, Histon, was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to affray, two counts of possession of a bladed article, bike theft, and possession of cannabis.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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