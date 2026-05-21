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MURDER CHARGE Coventry Man Jailed 27 Years For Fatal Stabbing of Anthony Priestley

Coventry Man Jailed 27 Years For Fatal Stabbing of Anthony Priestley

  Alexander Neilson, 28, has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the murder of 53-year-old Anthony Priestley in Coventry last November. West Midlands Police revealed Neilson stabbed Mr Priestley eight times at an Aldrich Avenue address in the early hours of 18 November 2023. The victim died at the scene, prompting a homicide investigation.

Brutal Knife Attack

On the night of the murder, Neilson visited Mr Priestley’s home, where he produced a knife and launched a violent attack. After stabbing Mr Priestley repeatedly, Neilson threatened others in the property, warning them not to call the police or face similar harm.

Police Evidence Leads to an Arrest

West Midlands Homicide detectives swiftly launched an investigation, reviewing hours of CCTV footage and gathering witness statements. Their work led to Neilson’s arrest on the same day as the stabbing. Initially denying involvement, Neilson later confessed to the stabbing during police interviews.

Guilty Plea And Prison Sentence

Neilson, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to murder on 19 May 2024. Warwick Crown Court handed down a 27-year sentence on 21 May, ensuring justice for the victim and his family.

Family Tribute And Appeal For

Mr Priestley’s daughter paid tribute to her late father, saying: “Dad, you’re missed every day and I will love you forever.” The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Detectives Statement

Detective Sergeant Andy Wareham said: “This was an act of senseless violence which took a man’s life. Regardless of the circumstances, Anthony Priestley had a right to feel safe in his own home. We hope Anthony’s family will feel closure knowing we were able to secure justice against Alexander Neilson.”

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