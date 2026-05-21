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CUT OFF Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

l Katie Price abruptly cut short her podcast after receiving a police call about her missing husband, Lee Andrews, in Dubai. The 43-year-old businessman has not been heard from since 10pm last Wednesday, sparking a missing persons report with the British Embassy. Katie, 47, is concerned and battling high anxiety as Dubai police continue their search.

Podcast Interrupted By Police

During a podcast episode, Katie’s sister Sophie noticed Katie was suddenly silent and discovered she had taken a call from the police. Sophie told listeners: “Kate has had to shoot off because she’s taking a call from the police, so that is it for today’s episode.” She added they hope for a calmer update next week and confirmed Katie is stepping back amid the ongoing situation.

Conflicting Messages From Lee

Lee sent frantic texts claiming he had been arrested and detained at a “black site” in the UAE, urging Katie to contact the British Embassy. However, police confirmed no one named Lee Andrews has been arrested. Katie fears he may have been kidnapped, but stressed she is now leaving the search to authorities, including British police, the consulate, the Foreign Office, and Interpol.

Missing Persons Report Filed

Katie has officially reported Lee as missing in Dubai. She revealed that none of Lee’s family, including his father, who is in Dubai, has heard from him. Despite mysterious activity on Lee’s social media accounts after his disappearance, Katie said she has access and admitted she has been managing those accounts herself.

Life On Hold But Staying

Despite her fears and the ongoing investigation, Katie emphasised she must keep going. She stated, “All I can do is just get on with my life. I’ve got lots of exciting things coming up, and I’m just waiting for a call.” She added she will be taking a step back for her own sanity amid what she described as an increasingly “ridiculous” situation.

Investigation And Media Scrutiny

The CID stated no arrest has been made in connection with Lee. Reports suggest Lee may be lying low in a villa in Dubai rather than being kidnapped. Katie continues to appeal for information while navigating intense media attention surrounding her husband’s disappearance.

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