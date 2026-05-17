Katie Price’s Husband Lee Andrews Officially Missing in Dubai Amid Kidnap Fears

Katie Price’s husband, Lee Andrews, has been officially declared a missing person after vanishing in Dubai. The family lodged a missing person report five days after Katie, 47, last spoke to him. Lee, 43, reportedly told Katie during their final call that he was tied up and held in the back of a van. Authorities and the British Embassy in Dubai are involved in the search.

Van Last Seen In Dubai

Lee Andrews, a businessman living in Dubai, was last spotted at the airport last week. His phone’s location services have been disabled, adding to the mystery surrounding his disappearance. The official missing person report was filed by his family at the British Embassy in Dubai, escalating concerns for his safety.

Urgent Phone Call Details

During a recent phone call on Wednesday, Lee warned Katie that “people were coming for him,” revealing he had his hands tied and was inside a van. Katie’s anxiety grew as she was unable to trace his whereabouts, and she is in constant contact with his family, who are equally worried.

Public Reaction And Family Concerns

Katie, who married Lee in January, fears he may have been kidnapped. She is upset by speculation online suggesting the situation is a stunt, vehemently denying such claims. Friends close to the family reiterate their distress, emphasising the seriousness of the ongoing case.

Missed Scheduled Appearance

The drama intensified when Lee failed to appear on ITV’s Good Morning Britain as planned on Tuesday, raising further alarm. Prior to his disappearance, he sent a voice note indicating he needed an “exit stamp” to leave Dubai, but no further contact was made.

Exes Allegations Denied

Amid the crisis, Lee has denied accusations from two former partners who labelled him a swindler targeting women. These allegations remain separate from the current missing person case, with no official links confirmed.