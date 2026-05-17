Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

MISSING APPEAL Katie Price’s Husband Lee Andrews Officially Missing in Dubai Amid Kidnap Fears

Katie Price’s Husband Lee Andrews Officially Missing in Dubai Amid Kidnap Fears

Katie Price’s husband, Lee Andrews, has been officially declared a missing person after vanishing in Dubai. The family lodged a missing person report five days after Katie, 47, last spoke to him. Lee, 43, reportedly told Katie during their final call that he was tied up and held in the back of a van. Authorities and the British Embassy in Dubai are involved in the search.

Van Last Seen In Dubai

Lee Andrews, a businessman living in Dubai, was last spotted at the airport last week. His phone’s location services have been disabled, adding to the mystery surrounding his disappearance. The official missing person report was filed by his family at the British Embassy in Dubai, escalating concerns for his safety.

Urgent Phone Call Details

During a recent phone call on Wednesday, Lee warned Katie that “people were coming for him,” revealing he had his hands tied and was inside a van. Katie’s anxiety grew as she was unable to trace his whereabouts, and she is in constant contact with his family, who are equally worried.

Public Reaction And Family Concerns

Katie, who married Lee in January, fears he may have been kidnapped. She is upset by speculation online suggesting the situation is a stunt, vehemently denying such claims. Friends close to the family reiterate their distress, emphasising the seriousness of the ongoing case.

Missed Scheduled Appearance

The drama intensified when Lee failed to appear on ITV’s Good Morning Britain as planned on Tuesday, raising further alarm. Prior to his disappearance, he sent a voice note indicating he needed an “exit stamp” to leave Dubai, but no further contact was made.

Exes Allegations Denied

Amid the crisis, Lee has denied accusations from two former partners who labelled him a swindler targeting women. These allegations remain separate from the current missing person case, with no official links confirmed.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Lead Search For Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton In Barnstaple

ON GOING SEARCH Police Lead Search For Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton In Barnstaple

UK News
Missing Woman Lucy Britton Last Seen Boarding Train Norfolk to Bishop’s Stortford

MAJOR CONCERNS Missing Woman Lucy Britton Last Seen Boarding Train Norfolk to Bishop’s Stortford

UK News
Bulgaria Wins Eurovision 2026 as UK Sinks to Last Place

EUROVISION SHOCKER Bulgaria Wins Eurovision 2026 as UK Sinks to Last Place

UK News
Body of 38-Year-Old Man Found on Devon Beach as RNLI Launch Search

BEACH DISCOVERY Body of 38-Year-Old Man Found on Devon Beach as RNLI Launch Search

UK News
Gloria Stephenson Killed by Illegal E-Bike Rider in UK Tragedy

TRAGIC LOSS Gloria Stephenson Killed by Illegal E-Bike Rider in UK Tragedy

UK News
Katie Price’s Husband Lee Andrews Officially Missing in Dubai Amid Kidnap Fears

MISSING APPEAL Katie Price’s Husband Lee Andrews Officially Missing in Dubai Amid Kidnap Fears

Breaking News, UK News
Met Police Probed Over Sleeping Guards at Windsor Castle

POLICE SCANDAL Met Police Probed Over Sleeping Guards at Windsor Castle

UK News
Ukrainian Man Guilty of Edinburgh Attempted Rape from 2023

MIGRANT CRISIS Ukrainian Man Guilty of Edinburgh Attempted Rape from 2023

UK News
West Bromwich Delivery Driver Tanveer Singh Convicted of Smethwick Murder

MURDER VERDICT West Bromwich Delivery Driver Tanveer Singh Convicted of Smethwick Murder

UK News
Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

VICTIMS COURAGE Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Arrested After Alleged Rape in Glasgow City Centre Lane

RAPE PROBE Man Arrested After Alleged Rape in Glasgow City Centre Lane

UK News
Man Arrested After Alleged Rape in Glasgow City Centre Lane

Man Arrested After Alleged Rape in Glasgow City Centre Lane

UK News
Man Faces Trial for Smuggling 14 Albanians Into Scotland by Lorry

SMUGGLING TRIAL Man Faces Trial for Smuggling 14 Albanians Into Scotland by Lorry

UK News
Man Faces Trial for Smuggling 14 Albanians Into Scotland by Lorry

Man Faces Trial for Smuggling 14 Albanians Into Scotland by Lorry

UK News
Father Jailed Nine Years for Manslaughter of Baby Son in Stafford

BABY KILLER Father Jailed Nine Years for Manslaughter of Baby Son in Stafford

UK News
Father Jailed Nine Years for Manslaughter of Baby Son in Stafford

Father Jailed Nine Years for Manslaughter of Baby Son in Stafford

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TRIO ARRESTED Three Teenagers Arrested After Armed Robbery Report Near Vauxhall Bridge Road

UK News

Three Teenagers Arrested After Armed Robbery Report Near Vauxhall Bridge Road

UK News
Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

BREXIT BATTLE Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

UK News
Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

UK News
Hampstead Heath Ponds Keep Trans-Inclusive Access with Privacy Upgrades

POND POLICY Hampstead Heath Ponds Keep Trans-Inclusive Access with Privacy Upgrades

UK News
Hampstead Heath Ponds Keep Trans-Inclusive Access with Privacy Upgrades

Hampstead Heath Ponds Keep Trans-Inclusive Access with Privacy Upgrades

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Holly Valance Backs Pauline Hanson After Marching With Tommy Robinson

PATRIOTIC PLEA Holly Valance Backs Pauline Hanson After Marching With Tommy Robinson

UK News
Holly Valance Backs Pauline Hanson After Marching With Tommy Robinson

Holly Valance Backs Pauline Hanson After Marching With Tommy Robinson

UK News
Reform’s Zia Yusuf Threatens Civil Servants Over Potential Strikes

UNION CLASH Reform’s Zia Yusuf Threatens Civil Servants Over Potential Strikes

UK News
Reform’s Zia Yusuf Threatens Civil Servants Over Potential Strikes

Reform’s Zia Yusuf Threatens Civil Servants Over Potential Strikes

UK News
Manchester Airport Assault Trial Sees Jury Allowed Majority Verdicts

TRIAL UPDATE Manchester Airport Assault Trial Sees Jury Allowed Majority Verdicts

UK News
Manchester Airport Assault Trial Sees Jury Allowed Majority Verdicts

Manchester Airport Assault Trial Sees Jury Allowed Majority Verdicts

UK News
Watch Live