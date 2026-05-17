Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

Conservative Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch has warned that Labour’s ambition to rejoin the European Union would unleash years of political turmoil across the UK. The warning came amid growing infighting within the Labour Party over its Brexit stance, sparked by frontbencher Wes Streeting’s call to rebuild a ‘new special relationship’ with Brussels and eventually return to the EU trade bloc.

Labour Divisions Deepen

Mr Streeting’s comments at a London think tank conference broke Labour’s long-standing silence on rejoining the EU, describing Brexit as a ‘catastrophic mistake’. However, the remarks provoked a furious backlash from fellow Labour figures, including Andy Burnham’s allies, as multiple leadership candidates jockey ahead of a summer contest.

Burnhams Cautious Stance

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who supports the idea of rejoining the EU long-term, is currently distancing himself from the issue while campaigning for the Makerfield by-election. The seat, on the edge of Greater Manchester, voted strongly Leave in 2016, making the matter politically sensitive for Labour there.

Kemi Badenoch’s Sharp Response

Speaking on Sky News, Ms Badenoch criticised Labour’s position as ‘a sign of a party without a plan’, claiming attempts to reverse Brexit would mean “years more of negotiations, years more of the country not being governed.” She emphasised the public desire to ‘make the best of Brexit’ rather than ‘refight wars that were settled a long time ago.’

Labour Leadership Battle Heats Up

The debate over the EU has intensified rivalries within Labour. Lisa Nandy branded Streeting’s rejoin call ‘odd’, accusing him of risking reopening Brexit divisions ten years after the referendum. Meanwhile, Labour MP Josh Simons suggested party unity behind Andy Burnham, implying it could signal the end of Keir Starmer’s leadership.