Vandalism Strikes Eastbourne Tennis Courts Before Lexus Eastbourne Open

Eastbourne police have launched a probe after vandalism severely damaged tennis courts at Devonshire Park just weeks ahead of the Lexus Eastbourne Open. Council teams discovered the destruction while preparing the venue early this morning, prompting increased security and a search for those responsible.

Outrage Over Sabotage

Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, described the vandalism as a “mindless” attack showing “total disregard” for the town and the international tournament. He condemned the damage to Devonshire Park, calling it “utterly disgraceful” and a blow to one of Eastbourne’s key assets.

Police Review CCTV Evidence

Sussex Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage from Devonshire Park and nearby areas. Authorities are appealing for anyone with information to come forward or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Racing Against Time

Despite the extensive damage, council staff are working tirelessly to repair the courts and ensure they are ready for the world-class event. Holt praised the dedication of his teams, committed to meeting the tournament’s tight deadlines.

Boosted Security Measures

In response, Eastbourne Borough Council has introduced additional security around the tennis venue to prevent any further incidents before the prestigious international competition.