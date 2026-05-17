Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

RACE AGAINST TIME Vandalism Strikes Eastbourne Tennis Courts Before Lexus Eastbourne Open

Vandalism Strikes Eastbourne Tennis Courts Before Lexus Eastbourne Open

Eastbourne police have launched a probe after vandalism severely damaged tennis courts at Devonshire Park just weeks ahead of the Lexus Eastbourne Open. Council teams discovered the destruction while preparing the venue early this morning, prompting increased security and a search for those responsible.

Outrage Over Sabotage

Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, described the vandalism as a “mindless” attack showing “total disregard” for the town and the international tournament. He condemned the damage to Devonshire Park, calling it “utterly disgraceful” and a blow to one of Eastbourne’s key assets.

Police Review CCTV Evidence

Sussex Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage from Devonshire Park and nearby areas. Authorities are appealing for anyone with information to come forward or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Racing Against Time

Despite the extensive damage, council staff are working tirelessly to repair the courts and ensure they are ready for the world-class event. Holt praised the dedication of his teams, committed to meeting the tournament’s tight deadlines.

Boosted Security Measures

In response, Eastbourne Borough Council has introduced additional security around the tennis venue to prevent any further incidents before the prestigious international competition.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Courts

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man in 50s Stabbed After Fight in Catford Supermarket Car Park

STAB HORROR Man in 50s Stabbed After Fight in Catford Supermarket Car Park

UK News
Police Seek Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted At Walthamstow Station

STATION ATTACK Police Seek Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted At Walthamstow Station

UK News
Police Urgently Search for Missing Laura in Eastbourne From Wiltshire

FIND HER Police Urgently Search for Missing Laura in Eastbourne From Wiltshire

UK News
Police Motorbike Chase Ends in Becontree Collision on Lodge Avenue

POLICE CHASE Police Motorbike Chase Ends in Becontree Collision on Lodge Avenue

UK News
EasyJet Flight Turns Back Over English Channel After Technical Fault

FLIGHT EMERGENCY EasyJet Flight Turns Back Over English Channel After Technical Fault

UK News
Man Arrested in Bexhill After Reports of Bladed Weapon

KNIFE SCARE Man Arrested in Bexhill After Reports of Bladed Weapon

UK News
43 Arrested as Tommy Robinson Rally and Pro-Palestine Protest Clash in London

UNITE THE KINGDOM 43 Arrested as Tommy Robinson Rally and Pro-Palestine Protest Clash in London

UK News
Katie Price Fears Husband Lee Andrews Kidnapped After Dubai Disappearance

MISSING ALERT Katie Price Fears Husband Lee Andrews Kidnapped After Dubai Disappearance

UK News
Josh Widdicombe Set to Join Emma Willis as Strictly Come Dancing Host

HOST SHUFFLE Josh Widdicombe Set to Join Emma Willis as Strictly Come Dancing Host

UK News
Eleven Arrested at Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom and Nakba Day Protests in London

POLICE ARRESTS Eleven Arrested at Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom and Nakba Day Protests in London

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Crimestoppers Offers Reward After Keanu Taylor Murder in Brixton

BRIXTON REWARD Crimestoppers Offers Reward After Keanu Taylor Murder in Brixton

UK News
Crimestoppers Offers Reward After Keanu Taylor Murder in Brixton

Crimestoppers Offers Reward After Keanu Taylor Murder in Brixton

UK News
43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

FULL BREAKDOWN 43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

UK News
43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

UK News
Leicestershire Contractor Fined £92K After Worker Loses Leg in Basingstoke Accident

SAFETY FAIL Leicestershire Contractor Fined £92K After Worker Loses Leg in Basingstoke Accident

UK News
Leicestershire Contractor Fined £92K After Worker Loses Leg in Basingstoke Accident

Leicestershire Contractor Fined £92K After Worker Loses Leg in Basingstoke Accident

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Essex Police Seek Man Over Colchester Sexual Assault

SEX ATTACK MANHUNT Essex Police Seek Man Over Colchester Sexual Assault

UK News
Essex Police Seek Man Over Colchester Sexual Assault

Essex Police Seek Man Over Colchester Sexual Assault

UK News
Police Seek Witnesses After Sexual Assault at Manchester Fort TK Maxx

SHOP ATTACK Police Seek Witnesses After Sexual Assault at Manchester Fort TK Maxx

UK News
Police Seek Witnesses After Sexual Assault at Manchester Fort TK Maxx

Police Seek Witnesses After Sexual Assault at Manchester Fort TK Maxx

UK News
Influencer Clavicular Avoids Jail Despite Gun Charges in Florida Court

COURT DRAMA Influencer Clavicular Avoids Jail Despite Gun Charges in Florida Court

UK News
Influencer Clavicular Avoids Jail Despite Gun Charges in Florida Court

Influencer Clavicular Avoids Jail Despite Gun Charges in Florida Court

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
West Bromwich Delivery Driver Tanveer Singh Convicted of Smethwick Murder

MURDER VERDICT West Bromwich Delivery Driver Tanveer Singh Convicted of Smethwick Murder

UK News
West Bromwich Delivery Driver Tanveer Singh Convicted of Smethwick Murder

West Bromwich Delivery Driver Tanveer Singh Convicted of Smethwick Murder

UK News
Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

VICTIMS COURAGE Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

UK News
Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

UK News
West Yorkshire Mother’s Trial for Daughter’s Murder Delayed to October

COURT DELAY West Yorkshire Mother’s Trial for Daughter’s Murder Delayed to October

UK News
West Yorkshire Mother’s Trial for Daughter’s Murder Delayed to October

West Yorkshire Mother’s Trial for Daughter’s Murder Delayed to October

UK News
Watch Live