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BLAZE PROBE Over 40 firefighters battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in Grays

Over 40 firefighters battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in Grays

More than 40 firefighters spent the night tackling a large fire at an industrial site in Grays after flames engulfed tyres, vehicles and several units. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in North Stifford, Grays, shortly before 2am on Sunday, 12 July. Fire crews from across the county responded quickly to the scene, where they found a significant fire involving a large quantity of tyres, vehicles and industrial units.

Crews worked through the night

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night, working to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further. More than 40 firefighters were involved in the operation, with specialist equipment used to extinguish the fire safely. The scale of the incident meant crews remained on scene for several hours.

Investigation to follow

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known and will be investigated once the scene has been made safe. Anyone who witnessed the fire or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

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