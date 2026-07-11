Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Ann Widdecombe

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe, Devon & Cornwall Police have confirmed. The suspect was arrested at an address in the South Yorkshire area on the evening of Saturday, 11 July. Police said the man, who is described as a white British national, is now in custody.

Family informed

Officers confirmed that Miss Widdecombe’s family have been informed of the latest development in the investigation. The arrest was carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police on behalf of Devon & Cornwall Police.

The investigation remains with Devon & Cornwall Police

Despite the involvement of specialist officers, police reiterated that there is no information at this stage to suggest the incident is terrorism-related. Devon & Cornwall Police said they continue to lead the investigation. In a statement, the force said:

“We can confirm that a 28-year-old man was arrested at an address in the South Yorkshire area this evening (11 July) on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe.

“The suspect, who is a white British national, is now in police custody.

“Miss Widdecombe’s family have been informed of this development.

“We were supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police who carried out the arrest on behalf of Devon & Cornwall Police.

“At this time, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism related incident and as a force we retain primacy of the investigation.”

Live investigation

Police described the inquiry as live and active and said no further information would be released on Saturday evening. An update is expected to be provided on Sunday, 12 July, as detectives continue their investigation into the death of the former MP and broadcaster.