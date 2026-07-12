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DEALER JAILED Drug dealer jailed after posing with piles of cash for social media photo

Drug dealer jailed after posing with piles of cash for social media photo

A drug dealer who posed on a bed covered in cash for a social media photograph has been jailed after police uncovered thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash during a raid. Thomas Crombie, 23, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court to two years and three months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to supplying cocaine, heroin and cannabis, as well as acquiring criminal property. The court heard that a photograph showing Crombie lying on a bed covered with £10 and £20 notes was presented as evidence during the case.

Girlfriend handed suspended sentence

Crombie’s girlfriend, Marley Hadfield, 22, also admitted her role in the drug operation. She told the court that Crombie had manipulated her into becoming involved in the dealing and claimed she was rewarded only with takeaways. Following an ankle injury suffered by Crombie in a bicycle accident, which left him using crutches, Hadfield took on a greater role by weighing drugs and delivering them to customers. However, the judge ruled that she had been a “willing participant” in the operation. Hadfield was sentenced to:

  • Two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years
  • 200 hours of unpaid work
  • 15 days of rehabilitation activity

Drugs and cash seized

The investigation began after Humberside Police executed a warrant at a property linked to Crombie on Carden Avenue. Officers recovered:

  • Approximately £10,000 worth of Class A, B and C drugs
  • Around £10,000 in cash

The cash was confiscated under proceeds of crime legislation and ordered by the court to be donated to a local boxing club. Police said the case highlights how organised drug dealing often leaves offenders facing lengthy prison sentences and the loss of criminal assets.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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