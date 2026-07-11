Sex offender jailed after fleeing UK following conviction for offences against four children

A convicted child sex offender who absconded before sentencing has been jailed after being tracked down in Ireland and returned to the UK.
Jason Spence, 38, of Roker Lane, Pudsey, was sentenced to a 32-year extended sentence after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against four child victims.
Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, Spence was convicted of a series of offences, including four counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault by touching. All four victims were under the age of 13 at the time of the offences.
He was also convicted of offences relating to making indecent images of children and possessing prohibited images of children.
Went on the run before sentencing
Spence was released on conditional bail on 2 April ahead of his sentencing hearing.
However, after failing to appear at court on 16 April, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He remained on the run for 33 days before being located and arrested in Ireland.
Following his extradition, he was returned to the UK to face sentencing.
Jailed for 32 years
Appearing before Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, 8 July, Spence was handed a 32-year extended sentence, comprising:
- 24 years in prison, followed by
- Eight years on extended licence.
The sentence reflects the seriousness of the offences committed against the four young victims.
Police welcomed the sentence and praised the victims for their courage in supporting the investigation and giving evidence throughout the court proceedings.
Spence will remain subject to strict supervision following his release from custody.
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