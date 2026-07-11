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TEXT MESSAGES Top Boy Star Michael Ward’s Rape Accuser Deleted Texts Because She Was ‘Embarassed’

Top Boy Star Michael Ward’s Rape Accuser Deleted Texts Because She Was ‘Embarassed’

Top Boy actor Michael Ward has been unanimously found not guilty of all rape and sexual assault charges following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London.

The 28-year-old British actor had denied allegations that he raped and sexually assaulted a woman after the pair met during a New Year’s celebration in east London.

The court heard Ward and the complainant first met at a nightclub in Ilford, where they exchanged Snapchat details and flirted via messages before spending time together in the back of a friend’s Mercedes.

Both Ward and the complainant agreed that their initial kissing and intimate contact in the vehicle was entirely consensual.

Later that evening, after attending an after-party, the pair returned to the car where they had sexual intercourse.

The complainant told the jury she did not consent to the intercourse, saying she became uncomfortable, “froze” and felt overpowered. She said she did not explicitly say “no”, but told Ward her friends were waiting and that she wanted to leave.

Ward denied the allegation, telling jurors he believed the encounter was consensual and described it as progressing in a “natural” way.

The trial heard that after the encounter Ward sent the woman text messages, including emoji, to which she responded positively.

A friend of the complainant later gave evidence that she appeared visibly upset and cried shortly afterwards. The jury also heard that the complainant requested an STI test and indicated she had been sexually assaulted when completing medical paperwork.

During the investigation, evidence emerged that screenshots of text messages initially provided to police had been altered, with some of the complainant’s replies removed. The complainant later supplied the full message history, telling the court she had deleted her responses because she was embarrassed and feared people would not believe her allegations if they saw how friendly she had appeared afterwards.

The court also heard evidence relating to the complainant’s account that she had been left bleeding after the encounter. Jurors were told forensic examination did not identify blood on the clothing examined.

Following the trial, the jury unanimously acquitted Ward of all charges.

Under English law, a conviction for rape requires the prosecution to prove beyond reasonable doubt both that the complainant did not consent and that the defendant did not reasonably believe consent had been given. After hearing all of the evidence, the jury found Ward not guilty.

Ward rose to prominence through his performances in Top Boy and Blue Story, before winning the EE Rising Star Award at the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards. He has since appeared in several major film and television productions.

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