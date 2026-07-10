Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing Canterbury man with links across southern England

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing man from Canterbury amid concerns for his welfare.

Gordan Seales, 51, was reported missing on Friday, 10 July 2026, after he was last seen in the A257 Littlebourne Road area of Canterbury at around 1.20pm.

Kent Police say officers are increasingly concerned for Gordan’s welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

Gordan is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, with a slim build. When last seen, he was wearing a blue T-shirt, black jogging bottoms, a khaki jacket and black trainers.

He is also known to have links to Sussex, Surrey and London, meaning he could have travelled outside the Canterbury area.

Anyone with critical information about Gordan’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 10-1343.

Anyone with other information that could assist the search is asked to contact Kent Police via the live chat service on its website or by calling 101, quoting the same reference number.