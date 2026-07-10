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TRIO CHARGED Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

Police were called to Livingstone Road, Thornton Heath, at 4.52am on Thursday, July 9, following reports of an assault.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate either the victim or any suspects.

A short time later, a 23-year-old man attended hospital with injuries consistent with a stab wound. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he sadly died from his injuries.

The victim has been named as Matheus Dos Santos Mori. His family have been informed and continue to receive support from specialist officers.

A murder investigation was launched immediately, with detectives arresting three men later the same day.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Rodrigo Gomes Da Silva, 38, Caio Vinicius, 28, and Weder Da Costa, 44, all of Prince Road, South Norwood, were charged with murder on Friday, July 10.

The three defendants are due to appear before Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 11.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and are urging anyone with information or footage that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 1189/09Jul. Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Police enquiries remain ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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