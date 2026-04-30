Newcastle woman jailed for robbery and assault on vulnerable man

A 35-year-old woman from Newcastle has been jailed after helping attack and rob a vulnerable, intoxicated man in the city centre in the early hours of March 4. Police arrested Michaela Lawson soon after the assault, which took place near Central Station.

Targeted Late Night

The victim had returned to Newcastle around midnight following a night out in South Shields when he was followed by a group including Lawson. They pulled him into an alley where he was punched multiple times and had his wallet stolen.

Stolen Card Abused

During the attack, the man’s bank card was taken and later used at various locations. Lawson was identified and arrested shortly after police received descriptions of the assailants.

Repeat Offender

Lawson, formerly of Howdon Road, North Shields, already had 71 previous convictions and was on bail for burglary at the time. She also admitted to breaking into Luis’ restaurant in Newcastle last September, causing damage.

Court Details

At Newcastle Crown Court, Recorder Mark Giuliani described the victim as “an easy target” and noted Lawson’s involvement as part of a gang. Lawson pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Defence Statement

Defence lawyer Penny Hall stated Lawson had wrongly believed the victim had stolen from a friend and now regrets her actions. The court heard Lawson had a troubled past and had been exploited due to her chaotic lifestyle.