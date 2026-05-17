Police Seek Witnesses After Sexual Assault at Manchester Fort TK Maxx

Greater Manchester Police are urgently appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault at TK Maxx in Manchester Fort, Cheetham Hill. The attack took place at 4:33pm on 9 May 2026 when a man reportedly followed a lone woman through the store and assaulted her near the homeware section. Security intervention caused the suspect to flee the scene immediately.

Suspect Description Released

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black headscarf and headphones. He was seen dressed in a light brown jacket with a black check pattern, light blue jeans, and black trainers.

Urgent Call For Witnesses

Police are urging the woman involved and anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Eyewitness information is critical to progressing the investigation.

How To Assist the Police

Anyone with details is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, referencing log number 1420 from 09/05/2026.