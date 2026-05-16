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TRAGIC END Body Found in Stokes Bay in Search for Missing Man in Gosport

Body Found in Stokes Bay in Search for Missing Man in Gosport

Police have confirmed a body was found yesterday evening (Friday, May 15) at Stokes Bay, Gosport, during an ongoing search for a missing man reported missing a week earlier.

Discovery At Stokes Bay

The discovery was made as part of a major search operation involving the Coastguard, RNLI, Hantsar, and Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service. The missing man, aged 40, was first reported missing on May 8, prompting an extensive search of the Solent waters.

Police Statement And Investigation

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers searching for a 40-year-old man reported missing shortly after 8:40pm on Friday, May 8, discovered a body at Stokes Bay on the evening of Friday, May 15. Formal identification is pending, but his family has been informed. A file will be prepared for the coroner.” The force has stated the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and that Stokes Bay remains fully open to the public.

Community Appeal

Police are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact them via phone at 101, quoting reference number 44260217147, or through the police website.  

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