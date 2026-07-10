Family pay tribute to cyclist, 26, killed in Wilton collision

The family of a 26-year-old cyclist who died following a collision with a van in Wiltshire have paid tribute to their “bright, witty and incredibly intelligent” son and brother.

George Smith, from Bemerton Heath, suffered fatal injuries after the collision on The Avenue, Wilton, at around 5.45pm on Saturday, July 4.

Wiltshire Police said George was riding his bicycle southbound when it was involved in a collision with a northbound MAN panel van. Emergency services, including paramedics and the air ambulance, attended the scene, but despite their efforts George sadly died from his injuries.

Paying tribute, his family described the devastating impact of his loss.

They said: “It is with our hearts shattered that our beloved, bright, witty, incredibly intelligent son and brother George sadly lost his life in a collision on his bike.

“We would as a family like to give our heartfelt thanks to all of the paramedics, air ambulance and doctors who tried so hard to save him.

“Also a special thank you to the policeman who rushed us to the scene. We cannot express our gratitude enough.

“We don’t have any answers yet as to how or why or what caused it and would kindly ask not to have any speculation on social media.

“George – you are so loved and always will be xxxxx.

“Mum, Dad, Millie and Connor.”

Wiltshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision and have previously appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash, to come forward.

The force has renewed its request for anyone with information that could assist investigators to contact them, quoting the relevant incident reference.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police via 101 or online, quoting the incident details from the collision on Saturday, July 4.