Child sex abuser who repeatedly targeted young girl sentenced to 10 years in prison

A child sex offender who repeatedly abused a young girl over the course of a year has been jailed for a decade.

Kevin O’Toole, 46, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, 9 July, after being found guilty of seven sexual offences following a trial at court in May 2026.

The offences began in the spring of 2022, when O’Toole groomed and gained the trust of his young victim before forcing her to perform sexual acts on him. The abuse continued for around a year until the child bravely disclosed what had happened to a trusted adult in April 2023, prompting an immediate report to Kent Police.

Officers launched an investigation the same day and arrested O’Toole. During police interviews, he repeatedly denied the allegations, even responding “no way in hell” when questioned about the abuse.

While released on strict conditional bail as enquiries continued, O’Toole moved to Lincoln. In June 2025, officers executed a warrant at his address, where they discovered more than 180 indecent images of children stored on his electronic devices.

The discovery led to further charges, with O’Toole, formerly of Canwick Road, Lincoln, ultimately facing seven offences, including three relating to the indecent images.

Despite pleading not guilty, a jury unanimously convicted him on all counts following a three-day trial in May 2026.

As well as his 10-year prison sentence, O’Toole was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

Detective Constable Michael Lord, the investigating officer, praised the victim’s courage throughout the lengthy investigation.

He said: “I firstly want to praise the courage of the victim in this case. The bravery she has shown in disclosing what happened to her and supporting our investigation across the years has been remarkable