Man Charged Over American Bulldog Attack at Eltham High Street Shop

Abdul Jagun, 26, has appeared in court charged with three counts of common assault and being in charge of a dog that injured two people when it was dangerously out of control. The alleged attack involving a grey American Bulldog took place at Smart Tech on Eltham High Street shortly before 3.20pm on January 25 last year.

Alleged Dog Attack

Police reported the dog bit two men during the incident, which also involved a man allegedly attacking the shop owner. While initial reports mentioned an XL Bully dog, the charges specify the dog as a grey American Bulldog.

Court Appearance Details

Jagun, from Southend Crescent in Eltham, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 8. He was not required to enter a plea at this hearing.

Case Referred To Specialist Court

The case has now been transferred to Willesden Magistrates’ Court, London‘s designated court for dog-related offences, often referred to as the ‘dog court’. Jagun was granted bail pending further proceedings.