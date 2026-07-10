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MURDER PROBE Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe, 78, at her remote Devon home near Dartmoor. Police from Devon and Cornwall launched a murder investigation after the former Tory minister was found with a serious head wound and covered in blood.

Police Confirm Arrest

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman stated the suspect, a white British man, was detained in Newton Abbot, approximately 11 miles from Widdecombe’s residence. The police described the circumstances as “extremely distressing” and confirmed the inquiry is not being treated as terrorism-related.

Investigation Underway

Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson said the murder enquiry is progressing swiftly, with all necessary resources deployed to determine exactly what happened. Officers continue a forensic examination of the property and the surrounding area, with a cordon in place near Widdecombe’s home.

Community And Political Reaction

The Home Secretary called the case “extremely distressing,” while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch praised Widdecombe as a “formidable politician.” Sir Keir Starmer described the news as “really shocking” and urged anyone with information to assist police. Tributes have poured in from politicians and public figures alike.

Remembering Ann Widdecombe

Ann Widdecombe served as Education and Prisons Minister under John Major and later became known for her TV appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother. Her management expressed devastation over her death and highlighted her Christian values and dedication to public service.

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