Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

Fire crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are continuing to tackle a significant blaze at the former Holy Child Jesus school in St Leonards-on-Sea. The fire broke out on Magdalen Road on Thursday, 9 July, with emergency services called at 5.03pm following multiple 999 reports. The response has since been scaled back but firefighters remain on scene due to ongoing smoke and fire risks.

Initial Fire Response

At the height of the incident, six fire engines, a water carrier, and specialist officers were mobilised. Firefighters in breathing apparatus used main jets to fight flames on the third floor of the disused school building. The property is confirmed as the former Holy Child Jesus School and college.

Scaled Down But Ongoing Efforts

By 7.40pm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reduced their response to four fire engines as crews continued tackling the blaze. The operation is supported by Sussex Police and UK Power Networks, working together to manage the scene safely.

Smoke And Area Warnings

Thick smoke is still affecting the local area, and residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed. Road closures remain active, with motorists and pedestrians urged to avoid Magdalen Road as emergency teams work to contain the fire.

No Injuries Reported

There have been no reports of injuries linked to the fire. The cause remains under investigation, with emergency services expected to provide further updates as the situation develops.