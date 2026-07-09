Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIRE PROBE Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

  Fire crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are continuing to tackle a significant blaze at the former Holy Child Jesus school in St Leonards-on-Sea. The fire broke out on Magdalen Road on Thursday, 9 July, with emergency services called at 5.03pm following multiple 999 reports. The response has since been scaled back but firefighters remain on scene due to ongoing smoke and fire risks.

Initial Fire Response

At the height of the incident, six fire engines, a water carrier, and specialist officers were mobilised. Firefighters in breathing apparatus used main jets to fight flames on the third floor of the disused school building. The property is confirmed as the former Holy Child Jesus School and college.

Scaled Down But Ongoing Efforts

By 7.40pm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reduced their response to four fire engines as crews continued tackling the blaze. The operation is supported by Sussex Police and UK Power Networks, working together to manage the scene safely.

Smoke And Area Warnings

Thick smoke is still affecting the local area, and residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed. Road closures remain active, with motorists and pedestrians urged to avoid Magdalen Road as emergency teams work to contain the fire.

No Injuries Reported

There have been no reports of injuries linked to the fire. The cause remains under investigation, with emergency services expected to provide further updates as the situation develops.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
HGV Trailer Fire on A34 Near Wash Common Quenched by Firefighters

FIRE ALERT HGV Trailer Fire on A34 Near Wash Common Quenched by Firefighters

UK News
£30K MoJ Yoga Contract for Prisoners Sparks Tory Backlash Amid Violence Crisis

PRISON ROW £30K MoJ Yoga Contract for Prisoners Sparks Tory Backlash Amid Violence Crisis

UK News
Large Field Fire in Fordham Heath Tackled by Essex Fire Crews

FIELD BLAZE Large Field Fire in Fordham Heath Tackled by Essex Fire Crews

UK News
EDF Launches £1m Scheme to Give Free Fans and Curtains to 10,000 UK Homes

HEAT RELIEF EDF Launches £1m Scheme to Give Free Fans and Curtains to 10,000 UK Homes

UK News
Police Appeal for Missing Paul Anderson in Bugle, Cornwall

FIND PAUL Police Appeal for Missing Paul Anderson in Bugle, Cornwall

UK News
E-fit Released in Islington Stalking and Attack Investigation

StALKING PROBE E-fit Released in Islington Stalking and Attack Investigation

UK News
Remote Gaming Duty Changes Continue to Impact UK Casino Operators

Remote Gaming Duty Changes Continue to Impact UK Casino Operators

UK News
Lupita Nyong’o Criticises Homer’s Female Roles Ahead Of UK Odyssey Release

BACKLASH Lupita Nyong’o Criticises Homer’s Female Roles Ahead Of UK Odyssey Release

UK News
SES Water Warns Against Swimming at Bough Beech Reservoir Amid Heatwave

SAFETY WARNING SES Water Warns Against Swimming at Bough Beech Reservoir Amid Heatwave

UK News
Nicotine Pouches Are About to Be Regulated in the UK – Here’s What Changes in October 2026

Nicotine Pouches Are About to Be Regulated in the UK – Here’s What Changes in October 2026

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Timms Review Finds Personal Independence Payment No Longer Fit for Purpose

VITIAL BUT Timms Review Finds Personal Independence Payment No Longer Fit for Purpose

UK News
Timms Review Finds Personal Independence Payment No Longer Fit for Purpose

Timms Review Finds Personal Independence Payment No Longer Fit for Purpose

UK News
Serious Lorry-Pedestrian Collision Closes A20 Snargate Street Dover

LIFE CHANGING Serious Lorry-Pedestrian Collision Closes A20 Snargate Street Dover

UK News
Serious Lorry-Pedestrian Collision Closes A20 Snargate Street Dover

Serious Lorry-Pedestrian Collision Closes A20 Snargate Street Dover

UK News
Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing In Tunbridge Wells

FIND THEM Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing In Tunbridge Wells

UK News
Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing In Tunbridge Wells

Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing In Tunbridge Wells

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Rosdeep Adekoya Removed by Police in Glasgow Amid Community Outcry

POLICE REMOVAL Rosdeep Adekoya Removed by Police in Glasgow Amid Community Outcry

UK News
Rosdeep Adekoya Removed by Police in Glasgow Amid Community Outcry

Rosdeep Adekoya Removed by Police in Glasgow Amid Community Outcry

UK News
Police Seek Witness Over St Leonards Double Murder Investigation

DOUBLE MURDER PROBE Police Seek Witness Over St Leonards Double Murder Investigation

UK News
Police Seek Witness Over St Leonards Double Murder Investigation

Police Seek Witness Over St Leonards Double Murder Investigation

UK News
Mother and Daughters Found Dead in Bedfordshire, Father Suspected Fled

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Mother and Daughters Found Dead in Bedfordshire, Father Suspected Fled

UK News
Mother and Daughters Found Dead in Bedfordshire, Father Suspected Fled

Mother and Daughters Found Dead in Bedfordshire, Father Suspected Fled

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
SIA Removes BIIAB from Security Course Directory Over Standards

MASSIVE IMPACT SIA Removes BIIAB from Security Course Directory Over Standards

UK News
SIA Removes BIIAB from Security Course Directory Over Standards

SIA Removes BIIAB from Security Course Directory Over Standards

UK News
Woman Dies After Gloucester House Fire in Kingsway on Attlebridge Way

FIRE TRAGEDY Woman Dies After Gloucester House Fire in Kingsway on Attlebridge Way

UK News
Woman Dies After Gloucester House Fire in Kingsway on Attlebridge Way

Woman Dies After Gloucester House Fire in Kingsway on Attlebridge Way

UK News
Sikh Man Denies Weapons Charges in Southampton After Student Murder

NOT GUILTY PLEA Sikh Man Denies Weapons Charges in Southampton After Student Murder

UK News
Sikh Man Denies Weapons Charges in Southampton After Student Murder

Sikh Man Denies Weapons Charges in Southampton After Student Murder

UK News
Watch Live