Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

Residents living near Broadmoor Hospital are being advised not to be alarmed as the hospital carries out a routine test of its escape siren next week.

The scheduled test will take place on Monday, July 13, at 10am and will include a sequence of sirens lasting around five minutes.

The test will consist of:

Escape siren – two minutes

– two minutes Silence – one minute

– one minute All clear siren – two minutes

Hospital officials have reassured residents that the test is routine and there is no cause for concern if the siren is heard.

They also confirmed the current siren is not as loud as the previous system, meaning the sound is not expected to travel a significant distance beyond the hospital grounds.

A spokesperson said: “The Broadmoor Hospital siren will be tested on Monday 13 July at 10am.

“The siren is not as loud as the previous one, so the sound will not travel any significant distance. If you hear the siren test, please be assured there is no cause for concern.”

The regular testing forms part of the hospital’s emergency preparedness procedures to ensure the warning system remains operational.