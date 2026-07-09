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FIRE ALERT Six Fire Engines Battle Blaze at Former St Leonards Living Quarters

Six Fire Engines Battle Blaze at Former St Leonards Living Quarters

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded swiftly to a major fire on Magdalen Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, on Thursday 9 July. At 5:03pm, crews were called after multiple emergency calls reported the blaze, believed to be at a former living accommodation. Six fire engines, a water carrier and specialist units tackled flames on the building’s third floor.

Massive Fire Response

By 5:30pm, six fire engines were at the scene alongside specialist officers and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus. Main jets were deployed to control the fire raging on the third floor.

Smoke Warning Issued

Residents nearby were advised to keep doors and windows shut due to heavy smoke spreading in the area. Emergency services urged the public to avoid the scene while operations continued.

Road Closures In Place

Authorities implemented road closures around Magdalen Road to allow safe access for emergency crews. The public is requested to steer clear to minimise disruption and risk.

Cause And Casualties

No injuries have been reported so far. The fire’s cause remains under investigation as fire crews continue their work at the scene.

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