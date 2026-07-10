Man Arrested After £500,000 Suspected Stolen Goods Seized in Romford

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 10 July after a year-long Metropolitan Police probe uncovered over £500,000 worth of suspected stolen goods at a Romford warehouse. Officers executed a warrant on 7 July following intelligence that stolen items were being couriered to the site, part of a crackdown on organised retail crime.

Major Seizure At Warehouse

Inside the warehouse, police found a significant haul of high-value suspected stolen items, discarded security tags, and delivery boxes. Several courier drivers arrived with more deliveries during the search.

Stolen Goods Details

Approximately £56,000 worth of Ultrasun sun lotion

1,000 jars of Neal’s Yard Frankincense Nourishing Cream

£9,000 in cash

Links To National Retail Theft

Investigations revealed the items were stolen from major retailers including Apple, Holland & Barrett, Boots, and Waitrose. Price tags linked offences to thefts across London’s West End and other police regions nationwide.

Met Police Comments

“Organised retail crime impacts businesses, workers and communities,” said Superintendent Natasha Evans, the Met’s West End policing lead. “This arrest shows we are targeting not just the thieves but also those profiting from stolen goods. Offenders should know they won’t be allowed to operate with impunity.”

Ongoing Operation Success

The suspect is believed to have sold stolen items via online marketplaces and remains in custody. This case is part of the Met’s wider efforts against organised retail crime, which last year involved over 300 officers conducting raids leading to 32 arrests and thousands of seized items.