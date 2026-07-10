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POLICE CRACKDOWN Thanet Police Issue 219 Dispersal Notices in Summer Antisocial Crackdown

Thanet Police Issue 219 Dispersal Notices in Summer Antisocial Crackdown

Thanet Police have issued 219 dispersal notices to suspected troublemakers across Broadstairs, Margate, and Ramsgate between 1 May and 1 July 2026. This summer crackdown targets antisocial behaviour as police use enforcement powers to keep the busy coastal towns safe during the warm-weather period.

Renewed Dispersal Orders

From 2pm on 10 July, renewed dispersal orders allow officers to move on or arrest anyone causing antisocial disturbances. Equipment such as loud music players can also be seized when used to create a nuisance.

Warnings And Home Visits

Alongside the 219 dispersal notices, police have issued 14 Community Protection Warnings, conducted 17 home visits, and sent 42 warning letters to deter antisocial behaviour in the community.

Engaging Local Youth

Officers reached over 1,200 students with school talks explaining the risks of antisocial conduct and criminal consequences. Collaboration with Community Alcohol Partnerships aims to reduce underage alcohol sales throughout the district.

Tackling Rail Antisocial Behaviour

Joint operations with British Transport Police, Southeastern, and Network Rail focus on cutting antisocial behaviour on trains and at stations during the summer peak.

Police Commitment To Safety

District Commander Chief Inspector Ian Swallow said: “We are proud of our coastal towns, which draw large crowds during summer. We will use every power to hold troublemakers accountable and ensure everyone can enjoy Thanet safely.” He added that positive community feedback supports ongoing high-visibility patrols and the police commitment to making Thanet safe to live, work and visit.

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