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PODCAST BACKLASH Rupert Lowe Sparks Outrage Over Dunblane Comments on Joe Rogan Podcast

Rupert Lowe Sparks Outrage Over Dunblane Comments on Joe Rogan Podcast

Rupert Lowe, leader of the right-wing Restore Britain party and MP for Great Yarmouth, has sparked public anger after downplaying the Dunblane school massacre in a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. During the high-profile interview, Lowe referred to the tragedy as “one murder” while questioning the UK’s handgun ban, provoking strong backlash from victims’ families and politicians.

Dismissive Remarks Criticised

In the podcast, Lowe suggested UK gun restrictions exist because “they don’t want the public to have guns,” before minimising the Dunblane massacre by describing it as “one murder”. The 1996 tragedy left 16 pupils and their teacher dead, with 15 more children injured, marking the deadliest mass shooting in UK history. Lowe also claimed that his father, an Oxford University pistol shooter, lost his firearms following the handgun ban triggered after the massacre.

Families Respond With Anger

Victims’ families quickly condemned Lowe’s comments. Kenny Ross, whose five-year-old daughter Joanna died in the attack, said: “The ignorance of some people when it comes to the Dunblane massacre… they don’t realise how devastating it was and how we have a far safer society because there is no longer private gun ownership.” Jack Crozier, brother of victim Emma Crozier, criticised Lowe for calling the massacre “one murder” and said: “The people of Great Yarmouth need to seriously consider if this is who they want representing them.”

Political Figures Speak Out

Scottish MSP Keith Brown labelled Lowe “a stain on our politics” and described his remarks as “beyond despicable.” Brown praised the bravery of bereaved families who campaigned for the handgun ban, promising their legacy would never be betrayed. Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr called for an apology, branding Lowe’s description of Dunblane as “astonishingly insensitive and profoundly disrespectful.” Kerr added that his own children were in lockdown at a nearby primary school on the day of the massacre.

Context Of Firearm Debate

Lowe’s comments came during a discussion with podcast host Joe Rogan about UK gun laws and police arrests related to social media posts. Rogan complained defensively that “no-one in the UK is armed over there,” which framed his questioning of the handgun ban prompted by Dunblane’s legacy.

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