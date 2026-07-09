Police Appeal After Woman Followed And Filmed In Hoo

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was reportedly followed and filmed in Hoo on Sunday 5 July 2026. The incident took place around 10:55am along Ratcliffe Highway towards Bells Lane.

Suspicious Behaviour Reported

The victim spotted a man acting suspiciously as he allegedly took pictures and filmed her while she was walking along the road.

Police Release Image

Investigators have now released an image of the man they believe may be able to assist with inquiries into the incident.

Witnesses Urged To Contact Police

Anyone with information or who recognises the man is asked to contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/109713/26. Alternatively, details can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.