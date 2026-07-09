Woman Dies After Gloucester House Fire in Kingsway on Attlebridge Way

A woman in her 40s has died after suffering severe burns in a house fire on Attlebridge Way in Gloucester’s Kingsway area on Wednesday evening. Emergency services, including Gloucestershire Police, Fire and Rescue, and ambulance crews, were called at around 5.25pm following reports of the blaze.
Emergency Response
Firefighters and paramedics attended the scene alongside police officers. The woman was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol but unfortunately died later that evening.
Ongoing Police Probe
Officers and fire investigators continue to examine the property once declared safe. A cordon remains as enquiries proceed to establish the fire’s cause, which is currently not being treated as suspicious.
Support For Family
The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers during this difficult time.
Tributes And Public Help
Acting Detective Inspector Sophie Dawkins expressed gratitude to members of the public who attempted to save the woman before emergency crews arrived, as well as to first responders working at the scene.
“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and all those impacted by this sad incident,” said DI Dawkins. “At this stage, we do not believe the death is suspicious, but enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of the fire.”