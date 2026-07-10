Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FATAL CRASH 19-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Vehicle A36 Collision in Wiltshire

19-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Vehicle A36 Collision in Wiltshire

  A 19-year-old man tragically died in the early hours of 9 July following a single-vehicle collision on the A36 between Whaddon and Brickworth corner in Wiltshire. Emergency services responded shortly after 5:30am, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Wiltshire Police are investigating the incident.

Early Morning Tragedy

The fatal incident occurred when the car driven by the young man left the road. Paramedics arrived quickly but were unable to save him. Authorities informed his next of kin and extended condolences at this difficult time.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Wiltshire Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to assist their ongoing investigation. They can be contacted via the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597, quoting log 050 of July 9, or by email at [email protected].

Road Safety Focus

This tragic loss of life highlights continued concerns over road safety on the A36. Police urge all drivers to take extra care, especially on rural roads.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Rev Dr Bernard Randall Cleared After Seven-Year Church of England Gender Sermon Dispute

CHURCH VINDICATION Rev Dr Bernard Randall Cleared After Seven-Year Church of England Gender Sermon Dispute

UK News
Police Seek Witness Over St Leonards Double Murder Investigation

DOUBLE MURDER PROBE Police Seek Witness Over St Leonards Double Murder Investigation

UK News
Large Scrapyard Fire on Radford Road Basford Tackled by Fire Crews

MAJOR RESPONCE Large Scrapyard Fire on Radford Road Basford Tackled by Fire Crews

UK News
Mother and Daughters Found Dead in Bedfordshire, Father Suspected Fled

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Mother and Daughters Found Dead in Bedfordshire, Father Suspected Fled

UK News
Police Appeal To Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Darius Calin In Chatham

GROWING CONCERNS Police Appeal To Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Darius Calin In Chatham

UK News
Teen Seriously Injured in Holsworthy A3072 Crash – Police Appeal Witnesses

GIRL SERIOUSLY INJURED Teen Seriously Injured in Holsworthy A3072 Crash – Police Appeal Witnesses

UK News
A36 Wiltshire Closed Both Ways After Car Leaves Road in Collision

ROAD CLOSURE A36 Wiltshire Closed Both Ways After Car Leaves Road in Collision

UK News
Leeds Heroes Launch GoFundMe After Rescuing Family from House Fire

HEROIC RESCUE Leeds Heroes Launch GoFundMe After Rescuing Family from House Fire

UK News
Timms Review Finds Personal Independence Payment No Longer Fit for Purpose

VITIAL BUT Timms Review Finds Personal Independence Payment No Longer Fit for Purpose

UK News
Serious Lorry-Pedestrian Collision Closes A20 Snargate Street Dover

LIFE CHANGING Serious Lorry-Pedestrian Collision Closes A20 Snargate Street Dover

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Morecambe Man Jailed 14 Years for Attempted Rape After Teen’s Escape

TEEN RAPIST Morecambe Man Jailed 14 Years for Attempted Rape After Teen’s Escape

UK News
Morecambe Man Jailed 14 Years for Attempted Rape After Teen’s Escape

Morecambe Man Jailed 14 Years for Attempted Rape After Teen’s Escape

UK News
Rupert Lowe Sparks Outrage Over Dunblane Comments on Joe Rogan Podcast

PODCAST BACKLASH Rupert Lowe Sparks Outrage Over Dunblane Comments on Joe Rogan Podcast

UK News
Rupert Lowe Sparks Outrage Over Dunblane Comments on Joe Rogan Podcast

Rupert Lowe Sparks Outrage Over Dunblane Comments on Joe Rogan Podcast

UK News
Former Canterbury Prep Teacher Jailed for Historic Child Sex Offences

COURT VERDICT Former Canterbury Prep Teacher Jailed for Historic Child Sex Offences

UK News
Former Canterbury Prep Teacher Jailed for Historic Child Sex Offences

Former Canterbury Prep Teacher Jailed for Historic Child Sex Offences

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal After Woman Followed And Filmed In Hoo

POLICE PROBE Police Appeal After Woman Followed And Filmed In Hoo

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Followed And Filmed In Hoo

Police Appeal After Woman Followed And Filmed In Hoo

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Critically Injured in A20 Dover Pedestrian Collision

AIRLIFTED Police Appeal After Woman Critically Injured in A20 Dover Pedestrian Collision

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Critically Injured in A20 Dover Pedestrian Collision

Police Appeal After Woman Critically Injured in A20 Dover Pedestrian Collision

UK News
Six Fire Engines Battle Blaze at Former St Leonards Living Quarters

FIRE ALERT Six Fire Engines Battle Blaze at Former St Leonards Living Quarters

UK News
Six Fire Engines Battle Blaze at Former St Leonards Living Quarters

Six Fire Engines Battle Blaze at Former St Leonards Living Quarters

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Littlehampton Company Fined £17k for Ketchup Bottle Fly-Tipping

BIT SAUCY Littlehampton Company Fined £17k for Ketchup Bottle Fly-Tipping

UK News
Littlehampton Company Fined £17k for Ketchup Bottle Fly-Tipping

Littlehampton Company Fined £17k for Ketchup Bottle Fly-Tipping

UK News
Former Dorchester Striker Charged with Murder in Bournemouth Cocktail Bar Attack

MURDER CHARGE Former Dorchester Striker Charged with Murder in Bournemouth Cocktail Bar Attack

UK News
Former Dorchester Striker Charged with Murder in Bournemouth Cocktail Bar Attack

Former Dorchester Striker Charged with Murder in Bournemouth Cocktail Bar Attack

UK News
Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

FIRE PROBE Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

UK News
Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

UK News
Watch Live