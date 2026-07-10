19-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Vehicle A36 Collision in Wiltshire

A 19-year-old man tragically died in the early hours of 9 July following a single-vehicle collision on the A36 between Whaddon and Brickworth corner in Wiltshire. Emergency services responded shortly after 5:30am, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Wiltshire Police are investigating the incident.

Early Morning Tragedy

The fatal incident occurred when the car driven by the young man left the road. Paramedics arrived quickly but were unable to save him. Authorities informed his next of kin and extended condolences at this difficult time.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Wiltshire Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to assist their ongoing investigation. They can be contacted via the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597, quoting log 050 of July 9, or by email at [email protected].

Road Safety Focus

This tragic loss of life highlights continued concerns over road safety on the A36. Police urge all drivers to take extra care, especially on rural roads.