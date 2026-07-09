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SPY DEPORTED Bulgarian Spies Deported After Great Yarmouth Spy Ring Jail Sentences

Bulgarian Spies Deported After Great Yarmouth Spy Ring Jail Sentences

Two Bulgarian nationals, Vanya Gaberova and Ivan Stoyanov, have been deported from the UK after serving half their prison sentences for their roles in a Russian spy ring operating out of Great Yarmouth. The six-member cell was convicted of an industrial-scale espionage operation targeting journalists, critics of Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine war, and even monitoring Ukrainian troops training on British soil.

Industrial-scale Spy Operation

Prosecutors revealed the group carried out surveillance across the UK and Europe, including London, Valencia, Montenegro, and Stuttgart. Their activities included monitoring a US military base in Germany believed to be training Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot missile systems.

Covert Tools And Honeytrap Tactics

The spies employed hidden cameras disguised as rocks, ties, and children’s toys. Gaberova and another female operative were labelled “killer sexy brunettes” within the cell and acted as “honeytrap” agents to lure targets. Gaberova received a six-year, eight-month, three-week sentence, while Stoyanov, a former cage fighter nicknamed “The Rock,” was jailed for five years and three weeks.

Network Led From Great Yarmouth

The spy ring was masterminded by Orlin Roussev operating from a guesthouse in Great Yarmouth and linked to fugitive businessman Jan Marsalek, wanted by Interpol for working with Russia’s GRU and FSB intelligence agencies. The group also helped supply Russia with drones, laptops, and equipment designed to evade sanctions.

Internal Drama Uncovered

Investigations exposed a complex internal love triangle within the cell involving Gaberova, fellow operatives Biser Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova. Dzhambazov notoriously faked a brain tumour to cover up his affair with Gaberova and was arrested in compromising circumstances.

Government Response And Deportations

A UK Government spokesperson stated that removing foreign national offenders is a priority, with over 9,800 deportations since July 2024. The Sentencing Act has also introduced tougher penalties for national security offences following this case.

Investigative journalist Christo Grozev, a target of the ring, criticised the lack of communication about Gaberova and Stoyanov’s release, stating: “I wish someone had bothered to inform the targets.”

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