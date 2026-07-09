Littlehampton Company Fined £17k for Ketchup Bottle Fly-Tipping

A Littlehampton firm and its director have been hit with nearly £17,000 in fines after hundreds of ketchup bottles were dumped illegally in Anchor Springs car park in October 2024. Arun District Council successfully prosecuted Rubbish Cleared Promptly Ltd and director Simon Cole at Worthing Magistrates’ Court, highlighting the impact of fly-tipping on local communities.

Mass Ketchup Dump

A trailer loaded with hundreds of tomato ketchup bottles was abandoned in a busy Littlehampton car park, attracting council action. The company’s operatives left the waste, prompting a full investigation.

Hefty Fines Issued

Rubbish Cleared Promptly Ltd fined £8,000

Company ordered to pay £3,180.50 costs and a £2,000 victim surcharge

Director Simon Cole fined £432 plus £3,180.50 costs and a £173 victim surcharge

The total penalty reached £16,966, enforced on 22 June 2026.

Council Warns Residents

Councillor Amanda Worne, Chair of the Environment Committee, stressed the wider damage caused by fly-tipping, including harm to wildlife and community wellbeing.

“Fly-tipping is a serious environmental crime that blights our communities, damages habitats and wildlife, and creates an eyesore for residents and visitors alike. It also costs taxpayers money to investigate and clear up.”

She urged vigilance and warned about the dangers of using unlicensed waste carriers.

Report Illegal Dumping

Arun District Council is encouraging residents to report any suspected fly-tipping and to ensure those handling waste are properly licensed to prevent similar offences.