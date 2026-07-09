SIA Removes BIIAB from Security Course Directory Over Standards

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) has removed the awarding body BIIAB from its course finder after Ofqual suspended BIIAB from accepting new learners for door supervision and security guarding qualifications on 9 July 2026. This move ensures only awarding organisations meeting Ofqual’s standards can offer SIA-approved security courses, protecting training integrity and public safety.

Ofqual Suspends BIIAB

Ofqual took regulatory action to prevent BIIAB from enrolling new candidates in key security qualification courses, including refresher training. The suspension targets concerns over BIIAB’s compliance with required training standards for SIA licences.

SIA Supports Regulatory Action

Tim Archer, SIA Executive Director of Licensing and Standards, emphasised the importance of maintaining trust in the private security sector. He said:

“Protecting the integrity of the SIA licence and mandated entry-level training that SIA licensed operatives require is essential for both public safety and public trust and confidence in private security.” “The public needs to be confident that people working as private security operatives have undergone the training required by the SIA to the standards set. We welcome this action by Ofqual.”

Operation Resolute Enforcement

This action forms part of the SIA’s ongoing Operation RESOLUTE, aimed at tackling poor standards among commercial providers delivering licence-linked training. The SIA and Ofqual have conducted 24 unannounced inspections in the last month, often working jointly to ensure compliance.

Impact On Security Training

The removal of BIIAB courses from the SIA’s directory ensures that individuals seeking door supervision and security guarding qualifications must now turn to providers meeting stricter oversight. This helps maintain high training standards for those working in the UK’s private security industry.