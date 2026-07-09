Sikh Man Denies Weapons Charges in Southampton After Student Murder

Vickrum Digwa, 23, jailed for life last month for murdering 18-year-old student Henry Nowak, has denied possessing a large weapons cache at his Southampton family home. The haul discovered included machetes, ninja swords, flick-knives, knuckledusters, an extendable baton, and other martial arts weapons. Digwa appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on seven counts of possessing offensive weapons and pleaded not guilty.

Family Members Also Charged

Digwa’s father, Moga Singh, 52, and brother, Gurpreet Digwa, 27, both from Southampton, face the same charges and have pleaded not guilty. Gurpreet faces extra counts relating to offensive weapons found in a vehicle and possessing an air weapon, which he denies.

Alleged Arsenal Details

Three machetes

37 swords, including three ninja swords

Two flick-knives or gravity knives

Eight knuckledusters

An extendable baton and a manriki-gusari martial arts chain

All offences reportedly date from December 4, 2025, the day after Henry’s killing.

Scene Of Fatal Stabbing

Henry Nowak was fatally stabbed by Digwa during a night out last December in Southampton. The unarmed first-year student was walking home when Digwa took his phone, leading to a brief struggle. Digwa then used a dagger, carried as part of his Sikh faith, stabbing Henry multiple times including 8cm into the chest.

Police Conduct Under Scrutiny

Upon police arrival, Digwa falsely claimed Henry attacked him and used racial abuse. Despite visible stab wounds and Henry’s pleas recorded on body cams, officers initially dismissed the severity of his injuries. Two Hampshire Police officers are under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

Trial Scheduled For 2027

A trial date is set for 27 September 2027, following a case management hearing in June. Digwa is serving a life sentence with a minimum 21-year term, while his mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, faces sentencing for assisting an offender.